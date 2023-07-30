Kerala minor murder case: Police clearance mandatory for migrant workers

The rape and murder of a five-year-old girl has shocked the state prompting the CPI (M)-led Kerala government to consider implementing a law that requires police verification and clearance for migrant workers into the state.

Speaking to reporters here on Sunday, July 30, state minister for general education and labour, V Sivankutty said that the labour department’s license will be made mandatory for agents who bring migrant workers to the state.

In an interview with Asianet TV, the minister informed that the state government will soon launch a mobile app named ‘Adithi’ in August for migrant workers.

Kerala woke up to the shocking news of the rape and murder of a five-year-old girl, whose parents are migrant workers from Bihar. At first, she was reported missing but later, her body was found her a marshy area behind a fish market in Aluva. Police, with the help of CCTV cameras, were able to nab the murderer – Asafak Alam who is also the child’s neighbour.

He allegedly confessed to the crime, police said.