Kerala moves closer to name change milestone: Chandrasekhar

Thiruvananthapuram: BJP state president Rajeev Chandrasekhar on Monday, August 10, said the introduction of the ‘Kerala (Alternation of Names) Bill, 2026’ in the Lok Sabha by Union Home Minister Amit Shah, brings the southern a step closer to a “historic milestone.”

Chandrasekhar, the MLA from Nemom assembly constituency, said it was another example of Prime Minister Narendra Modi‘s vision for the development of the nation as a whole, honouring its cultural roots and advancing progress, irrespective of politics.

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“As Home Minister@AmitShah ji presents the Kerala (Alteration of Name) Bill, 2026 in the Lok Sabha today, we move one step closer to a historic milestone. When I joined Keralam’s literary and cultural stalwarts to meet PM @narendramodi ji following the Union Cabinet’s approval, it was a moment to express the profound gratitude of every Malayalee”.

As Home Minister @AmitShah ji presents the Kerala (Alteration of Name) Bill, 2026 in the Lok Sabha today, we move one step closer to a historic milestone.



When I joined Keralam’s literary and cultural stalwarts to meet PM @narendramodi ji following the Union Cabinet's approval,… pic.twitter.com/klPC5TPoTn — Rajeev Chandrasekhar 🇮🇳 (@RajeevRC_X) August 10, 2026

“Today’s historic step is yet another example of PM Modi ji’s vision for the development of our nation as a whole, honouring our cultural roots and advancing progress, completely irrespective of politics,” the BJP leader said in an ‘X’ post thanking the prime minister.