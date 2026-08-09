Quit India Movement participants remain inspiration: PM Modi

The Quit India Movement was launched under the leadership of Mahatma Gandhi on August 9, 1942 and gave a decisive impetus to India's quest for independence.

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Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaking at a public event in Hyderabad, addressing the crowd during his vis.
PM Modi

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday remembered those who participated in the historic Quit India Movement, and said their courage will always remain an inspiration for every Indian.

The Quit India Movement was launched under the leadership of Mahatma Gandhi on August 9, 1942 and gave a decisive impetus to India’s quest for independence.

“Remembering all those who participated in the historic Quit India Movement. Their courage will always remain an inspiration for every Indian,” Modi said in a post on X.

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The prime minister said the clarion call of Quit India infused new energy in the freedom struggle and reflected the unwavering determination of people to break free from colonial rule.

August 9, 2026, marks the 84th anniversary of the Quit India Movement, one of the defining milestones in the nation’s freedom struggle.

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