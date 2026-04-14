Kerala murder convict living as ragpicker held in Mumbai

The man was convicted in a 2021 murder case registered at the Perinthalmanna police station.

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Neha Khan  |   Published: 14th April 2026 12:20 pm IST
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Mumbai: Police have arrested a Kerala murder convict who had been hiding in Mumbai disguised as a ragpicker after escaping from a hospital last year, officials said.

The man, identified as Vinish (25), a resident of Malappuram district in Kerala, was convicted in a 2021 murder case registered at the Perinthalmanna police station there, a police official said on Monday, April 13.

He was lodged in jail when his mental health reportedly deteriorated and was subsequently admitted to a hospital for treatment. However, he managed to escape from the hospital last year by deceiving both police and hospital authorities, the official said.

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After his escape, the convict changed locations multiple times to avoid detection. He first travelled from Kerala to Nagpur in Maharashtra by train and later reached Mumbai.

Investigations showed that after arriving in Mumbai, he adopted the identity of a ragpicker to remain under the radar.

Vinish survived by moving to different parts of the crowded city, collecting waste and avoiding suspicion, said the official.

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A breakthrough came last week when the Railway Protection Force (RPF) received a tip-off from an informer about the convict. Acting swiftly, the RPF team laid a trap and confirmed his identity using photographs.

When approached, the convict attempted to flee, but was quickly surrounded and apprehended by the RPF team near Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus in south Mumbai on April 10, the official said.

The Kerala police were subsequently informed about the arrest, and a team later reached Mumbai. After completing legal formalities, the team took his custody, the police added.

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Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Neha Khan  |   Published: 14th April 2026 12:20 pm IST

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