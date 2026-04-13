Kerala polls: Congress leader urges EC to release constituency-wise data

Thiruvananthapuram: Senior Congress leader V D Satheesan has written to the Election Commission urging it to immediately publish detailed polling data related to Kerala Assembly elections held on April 9.

In a letter addressed to the Chief Election Commissioner, he pointed out that despite three days having passed since polling concluded, the official and authenticated figures have not yet been made available on the Commission’s website.

The details of constituency-wise polling data, vote percentages, and postal ballot statistics are yet to be available, he pointed out in the letter dated April 12.

Satheesan said the prompt release of such information was crucial to ensuring transparency, enabling public scrutiny, and maintaining trust in the electoral process.

He also called on the Commission to publish polling percentage details and postal voting data on its official website without further delay to uphold transparency in the election process.

Timely access to verified information is vital for all stakeholders, including the public, researchers, and political representatives, he added.

According to the EC website, Kerala witnessed 78.03 per cent polling in the Assembly elections held on April 9.

As many as 883 candidates contested from the 140 Assembly constituencies.

The result of the Assembly polls will be declared on May 4.