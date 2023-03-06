Kerala Muslim couple to re-marry after 29 years so their girls can inherit

Thiruvananthapuram: On International Women’s Day on March 8, a unique “marriage” will be seen in Kerala’s Kasargod district where a couple married for nearly 29 years will solemnise their union again – for sake of their three daughters.

Present at the marriage at the Hosdurg sub-registrar office will be their three girls besides their family members and friends.

C. Shukkur, an eminent lawyer from Kasargod, married Dr Sheena in October 1994 and their wedding was conducted by Indian Union Muslim League’s supreme leader Panakkad Syed Hyder Ali Shihab Thangal.

However, the marriage was under the Sharia law and according to Muslim Personal Law, daughters get only two-thirds of the share of their father’s property, with the rest going to his brothers.

The couple, in order to ensure that their hard-earned property should go to their children only, will marry again under the Special Marriage Act which states that the succession to the property of any person solemnised under it will be governed by the Indian Succession Act.

Sheena is a former Pro-Vice Chancellor of the Kottayam-headquartered Mahatma Gandhi University.