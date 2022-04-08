Kerala: Muslim man beaten to death by mob over suspicion of theft

Photo of News Desk News Desk|   Published: 8th April 2022 7:35 pm IST
Representaive Image

A 27-year-old man was beaten to death by a mob in Kerala’s Palakkad district in the early hours of Friday on allegations of motorbike theft.

The incident occurred at 1:45 am on Friday, following which the accused, hailing from Pallasena and Kollengode villages, attempted to escape the crime scene. However, they were caught by residents and handed over to the police.

Three accused, Guruvayurappan, Maneesh, and Surya have been taken into custody by the police in connection with the case.

The incident occurred when the accused were returning from Mundur Kummatti Festival at a nearby temple, local media reported.

Local media house MediaOne TV quoted a witness, Binu, from the scene who claimed that at least 15 people were brutally beating Rafeeque. The postmortem report pointed toward a head injury that lead to Rafeeque’s death.

Meanwhile, the police are examining the CCTV footage to find out if there were more persons involved.

