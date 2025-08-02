Kerala nuns get bail in ‘trafficking-conversion’ case; victims allege assault by Bajrang Dal

Bilaspur: A special court in Chhattisgarh’s Bilaspur district on Saturday, August 2, granted bail to two nuns from Kerala and one other person arrested on charges of human trafficking and forced religious conversion, with a condition that they surrender their passports and not leave the country.

Principal District and Sessions Judge (NIA court) Sirajuddin Qureshi had reserved the order on their bail pleas after a hearing on Friday, defence lawyer Amrito Das said.

The court on Saturday granted them bail on the condition that they submit a bond of Rs 50,000 each with two sureties, not leave the country, and surrender their passports, he said.

They will also have to cooperate in the investigation, Das said, adding that there were a few more conditions, but the final order was yet to be received.

Catholic nuns Preethi Merry and Vandana Francis, both from Kerala, along with Sukaman Mandavi, were arrested by the Government Railway Police (GRP) at the Durg railway station on July 25, following a complaint from a local Bajrang Dal functionary, who accused them of forcibly “converting” three girls from Narayanpur and trafficking them.

According to a statement given to the media, by one of the girls being allegedly trafficked, the individuals who filed a complaint threatened them to lie to the police that they were being taken against their will.

“All of these are lies. We were going willing and with the consent of our parents. We were travelling with the women to Agra to cook and look after patients at a hospital there,” one of the girls told the media.

Political slugfest over the arrest of nuns

The arrest of the nuns resulted in a political slugfest with the Congress and CPI(M) criticising the police action and Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai accusing the parties of politicising the issue.

Reacting to the development, the chief minister said, “It was a legal procedure and bail has been granted in it.”

Following the bail hearing on Friday, Das had said that the prosecution had not asked for the trio’s custody for interrogation, and the alleged victims had been sent back to their homes.

Talking to reporters, public prosecutor Dauram Chandravanshi also confirmed that bail has been granted to the nuns and one other person, with certain conditions.

Complaint against Bajrang Dal for assault

Meanwhile, the three alleged victim women in the case arrived at the office of the Superintendent of Police in Narayanpur district headquarters seeking to lodge an FIR against Bajrang Dal activists for allegedly assaulting them and forcing them to give false statements against nuns before the Durg GRP, reported PTI.