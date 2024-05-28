Kerala police arrest Hyderabad doctor involved in global kidney racket 

Hyderabad: A doctor from Hyderabad has been arrested for his alleged involvement in an international kidney racket, Kerala police said. The revelation was made after a person, identified as Sabit Nasir, was recently arrested at Kochi airport upon his arrival from Iran.



The arrest was made following a complaint by the family of a victim who died after having his kidney removed and sold.

Speaking with Siasat.com, Ernakulam Rural SP Vaibhav Saxena, who is leading the investigations, said, “Sabit Nasir was arrested at the Kochi International Airport upon his arrival from Iran. He confessed to running an underground network of kidney sales. He also revealed that three people, including a renowned doctor from Hyderabad, were involved in the racket.”

Subsequently, a team of Kerala police travelled to Hyderabad to conduct further investigations into the case. The doctor has been arrested, police said. Ernakulam SP refused to identify the doctor, saying that investigations were still underway.

Sabit revealed that nearly 40 youngsters from Hyderabad and Bengaluru were taken to Iran for kidney donation on promise of high rewards. In Iran, organ donation from unrelated people is legal. Those involved in the racket allegedly promised up to Rs 20 lakh for each kidney, but paid only Rs 6 lakh