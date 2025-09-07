Kerala police book RSS workers over political flag in Onam pookkaalam

The Kerala police have booked 27 RSS workers for allegedly violating a Kerala High Court order by laying an Onam pookkaalam (floral carpet) depicting the organisation’s flag, 50 meters from a local temple.

The incident occurred in Sasthamcotta village of Kollam district. The pookkaalam featured a saffron flag with the theme ‘Operation Sindoor.’ The RSS volunteers also erected a flex board featuring a picture of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj.

Based on a complaint by temple office-bearer, Asokan C, they were booked under BNS Sections 223 (disobedience of lawful order), 192 (provocation to cause riot), and 3(5) (criminal act by a group).

In 2023, the Kerala High Court ordered that political symbols, slogans, flags, and similar items should not be displayed within 100 meters of any temple premises. This is to ensure that religious spaces remain free from political influence and maintain their spiritual sanctity.

Withdraw FIR, says Kerala BJP

Meanwhile, the case has escalated into a political issue, with the Kerala president of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Rajeev Chandrashekhar, demanding that the government withdraw the FIR.

Taking to X, he termed the incident as “absolutely unacceptable.”

“Operation Sindoor is our pride. It is the symbol of the valor and courage of India’s armed forces. It is an operation that avenged the death of 26 innocent tourists who were killed after being asked their religion. Thousands of Malayalis wear the uniform, guard our borders, and lay down their lives for the Tricolor. In the name of every Malayali who believes in serving the nation, this FIR and this type of shameless appeasement will be opposed,”

“Kerala is not, and will never be, a land ruled by Jamaat-e-Islami or Pakistan,” his X post read.

However, the temple committee said it will not withdraw the complaint, citing the High Court orders.

(With PTI inputs)