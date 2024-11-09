Kerala police detain fans wearing Keffiyehs ahead of Hyderabad FC Match

The Kerala police detained four individuals for approximately five hours preventing them from attending a football match between Kerala Blasters FC and Hyderabad FC at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Kochi. The group was stopped for wearing Keffiyehs, a traditional Arab scarf that has become a symbol of solidarity with the Palestinian resistance.

The incident unfolded when a group of friends identified as Rejaz, Abdullah, Ameen and Midhlaj were waiting in the ticket queue on Thursday, November 7. Upon noticing, the police officers approached them and subsequently took them to the Palarivattom police station at around 7 PM, The News Minute reported.

Rejaz stated that the assistant commissioner of police (ACP) questioned them about their dress code their purpose of being at the site, and whether they were planning a protest. “While the Kerala Blasters FC has a list of 28 prohibited items on the stadium, no legal restrictions prevent individuals from wearing keffiyehs” Rejaz added.

Questions about political beliefs

Rejaz further shared details about police inquiries stating that the officials questioned them about their background and political beliefs.

He concluded that they might be detained because of his background in political activism. However, no formal charges were filed against the group and they were released after signing at the station around midnight.

The Kerala Blasters played against Hyderabad FC that evening. Hyderabad FC remains at the 11th spot in the ISL table despite beating Kerala Blasters.