Kerala polls: Ponguleti vows Telangana-style welfare if Congress wins

Telangana Revenue minister Ponguleti Srinivasa Reddy, on Saturday, April 4, assured voters in Kerala that the Congress party would implement welfare schemes similar to those in Telangana if voted to power in the state.

Addressing an election campaign rally in Mannanchery panchayat of Alappuzha constituency, Reddy campaigned alongside senior Congress leader and Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi.

The leaders canvassed support for United Democratic Front (UDF) candidates ahead of the upcoming elections.

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Speaking directly to the public, Reddy emphasised that Telangana’s welfare initiatives could be replicated in Kerala under a Congress-led government.

He specifically highlighted measures aimed at women’s empowerment, including the provision of free bus travel for women in state-run RTC buses—a scheme currently implemented in Telangana.

Reddy claimed that there is a visible desire for political change among the people of Kerala. “A shift in governance is inevitable this time. People are looking for an alternative, and the Congress-led UDF will come to power with a clear majority,” he said.

Ponguleti criticises ruling CPI(M)

He also criticised the ruling CPI(M)-led government, alleging that it has neglected key public issues such as unemployment and rising prices. According to him, the current administration has focused more on political rhetoric and criticism of the BJP rather than addressing citizens’ concerns.

“The people of Kerala are disillusioned with the present government. Instead of tackling real problems, it is indulging in political theatrics. This election will bring a decisive mandate for change,” Reddy asserted.

The Congress party, under the UDF banner, is positioning itself as a viable alternative, promising governance reforms and welfare-driven policies if elected.