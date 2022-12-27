Kerala PSC denies govt job to Adivasi man over dental flaw

A young Adivasi man in Kerala claimed that the Public Service Commission had rejected him for a government position because of his buck teeth. Social media users have expressed concern about the event and the Kerala PSC’s “casteism” and “unscientific practises.”

Muthu, an Attappadi local, lost the job for the position of beat officer in the forest department despite passing both physical and written tests, reported Maktoob Media.

According to Muthu, he applied for the position of beat forest officer in accordance with the Kerala PSC’s unique recruiting guidelines. The tribal youngster passed both the written test administered on November 3 and the subsequent physical performance test.

Muthu, however, never got the letter inviting him for an interview. When he went to the authorities, they told him that the loss of his work was due to the buck teeth shown on his medical certificate.

Muthu said in a video posted on social media that due to a lack of money the family was unable to pay for his treatment. He estimated that it would cost at least Rs 18000 to have his teeth fixed. In relation to the incident, Muthu was given free medical care at Malappuram’s KIMS Alshifa Hospital.

Ministers for the Welfare of Backward and Scheduled Communities and Youth Affairs K Radhakrishnan and Minister for Forests AK Saseendran have promised to address the complaint and take required measures in response to the uproar over the casteist decision of the Kerala PSC.