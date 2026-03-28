Kerala: Rahul Gandhi to hold roadshows in Pathanamthitta on Monday

Thiruvananthapuram: Leader of the Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi is set to hit the campaign trail in Kerala with two roadshows in Pathanamthitta district on Monday, March 30, giving fresh momentum to the United Democratic Front’s (UDF) election push.

Pathanamthitta district has five Assembly constituencies, and in the 2021 Assembly polls, the Congress-led UDF drew a blank.

The upcoming roadshows by Rahul Gandhi are expected to give the alliance’s prospects a significant boost.

In the local body polls held in December, the UDF performed well, and the leadership is hopeful of improving its performance in the April 9 Assembly elections. With Rahul Gandhi’s arrival, the party expects to make a strong recovery.

The roadshows, scheduled at key centres in the district, are expected to draw significant crowds, particularly in a region where electoral contests are often closely fought and politically sensitive.

Party leaders said the visit is aimed at energising grassroots workers and consolidating support in central Kerala, with Pathanamthitta seen as a crucial battleground.

Rahul Gandhi’s visit comes after a brief disruption to his campaign schedule.

He was earlier expected to arrive in Kerala on Wednesday to participate in the UDF’s “maha rally” held in Kozhikode.

However, the Congress leader had to cancel his trip following the sudden illness of his mother, Sonia Gandhi.

In his absence, Congress president Mallikarjuna Kharge led the rally, addressing party workers and supporters while reiterating the UDF’s campaign themes against the ruling Left Democratic Front (LDF).

Senior state leaders, including K.C. Venugopal, were also present, signalling the party’s attempt to maintain campaign momentum despite the last-minute change.

Party sources indicated that Rahul Gandhi’s roadshows in Pathanamthitta will focus on key political issues, including governance, development, and what the Congress describes as growing public dissatisfaction with the state government.

The district also holds symbolic importance due to its proximity to Sabarimala, a recurring theme in Kerala’s political discourse.

The Congress is hoping that Rahul Gandhi’s presence will galvanise cadres and attract undecided voters as campaigning intensifies.

With the election narrative sharpening, his return to Kerala is expected to add visibility and energy to the UDF campaign in the days ahead.