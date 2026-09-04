Kerala student held for morphing photos into obscene content

Kochi: Police on Friday formally recorded the arrest of a college student for allegedly morphing photographs and videos of teachers and female students into obscene content and circulating them on social media, officials said.

The arrested student was identified as Sreehari S, a second-year BBA Logistics student of Bharata Mata College, Thrikkakara.

Sreehari was taken into custody on Thursday after the college principal-in-charge lodged a complaint, following which a case was registered, officials said.

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After seizing his digital devices, police conducted a preliminary examination and found several morphed photographs and videos of his classmates and teachers, they said.

Police allowed students and teachers to examine the accused’s mobile phone to ascertain whether their photographs or videos had been misused, officials said.

Following detailed interrogation, police formally recorded his arrest, they said.

According to officials at the Thrikkakara police station, Sreehari was a member of a Telegram group where photographs and videos of students and teachers were allegedly uploaded and morphed into obscene content.

After examining the Telegram group, police found that it had multiple members, and efforts were underway to identify them, officials said.

Police were investigating whether the accused had received money for providing morphed photographs and videos. His bank transactions were being examined as part of the probe as well, they said.

Police said Sreehari was also a member of the media cell of a student organisation, through which he took photographs and videos.

According to the FIR, the accused had been taking photographs and videos of teachers and students at the college since 2025 and allegedly morphing them before uploading them on Telegram and Instagram, where they were circulated among various groups.

On Thursday, students staged a protest against the college management, alleging that the authorities had helped Sreehari leave the college premises and were protecting him.

They alleged that others were involved in the incident.

The college management, however, denied the allegations and said it had promptly alerted the police after the alleged activities came to its notice on the night of September 1. It also said the student was dismissed from the college.