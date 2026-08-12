Kerala temple gears up for wedding rush on August 23

Thrissur: The famed Guruvayur Sree Krishna temple in Kerala is all set for a wedding rush on August 23, with 377 marriages already booked for the first Sunday of the auspicious Malayalam month of ‘Chingam’.

The Guruvayur Devaswom said the number could cross 400 as bookings remain open. An additional 295 weddings are already scheduled for August 30.

Special arrangements have been made to facilitate darshan and conduct the ceremonies smoothly, Devaswom chairman A V Gopinath said.

Also Read Govt introduces bill in LS to change Kerala’s name to Keralam

Weddings on August 23 and 30 will begin from 4 am to complete them in a timely manner. Six mandapams will be arranged for the ceremonies, with additional temple staff and mangalavadyam (percussion) teams deployed, the Guruvayoor Devaswom said in a Facebook post on Tuesday.

Only 24 people, including photographers, will be allowed near the wedding mandapam along with the bride and groom, in view of the unprecedented rush expected, the Devaswom said.

Devaswom staff, security personnel and police will be deployed to assist devotees and wedding parties.

The Devaswom has appealed for devotees’ cooperation to ensure smooth conduct of darshan and wedding ceremonies, the FB post added.

The shrine had witnessed record number of weddings on September 8, 2025, with as many as 334 marriages held there.