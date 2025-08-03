Kerala universities’ VC appointments: Ministers meet Governor

Thiruvananthapuram: Ministers P Rajeev and R Bindhu visited Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar on Sunday and held discussions with him to resolve the deadlock over the appointment of vice-chancellors in Kerala universities.

The significant meeting at the Raj Bhavan happened days after the Supreme Court directed both the state government and the Governor to hold discussions on the appointment of permanent vice-chancellors in the universities in the state and resolve the dispute.

The governor is the chancellor of universities.

While talking to reporters here after the meeting, Rajeeve said actually, the discussions between the state government and the Chancellor began even before the apex court verdict came.

“The verdict came amidst those discussions. As the verdict came, these discussions got more authenticity. Today’s discussion is part of that,” he said.

The discussions between the government and the governor in this regard would be continued, the minister added.