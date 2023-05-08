Kerala Vande Bharat stoned again, probe begins

The previous stoning took place on May 2 when the Vande Bharat train from Kasargod and bound to the state capital was passing through Tirur in Malappuram district.

Published: 8th May 2023

Thiruvananthapuram: For the second time in six days, stones were pelted at the recently-commissioned Vanda Bharat train that was in service on Monday afternoon from Kasargod to the state capital Thiruvananthapuram.

According to the Railway Protection Force, the incident occurred around 3.30 pm while passing through Valapattanam in Kannur district.

The RPF and the Kerala Police have begun a probe into it.

Malappuram residents are angry as there is no stop for the train in the district.

But the reason why this incident took place in Kannur district has baffled many.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi flagged of the first train on April 25 from the state capital.

