Kerala version of Cong’s ‘Chintan Shivir’ to kick off on Saturday

Thiruvananthapuram: After the victory at the Thrikkakara by-election last month and putting the Pinarayi Vijayan-led government in a tight spot in the month-long assembly session which ended on Thursday, the top brass of the Congress will be huddled over two days at Kozhikode for the Kerala version of ‘Chintan Shivir’ which opens on Saturday.

All the top leaders including legislators, Parliament members, and office bearers of the state and the national unit will be holding a brainstorming session as five different committees are overseeing the smooth conduct of the event.

Around 194 top-notch leaders are taking part and it will open with the flag hoisting at the K. Karunakaran Nagar on Saturday morning by state party president K. Sudhakaran.

“We are all confident that we as a party are going forward in the right direction. We are all confident that once the two-day brainstorming session ends, there will be a renewed vigour in our party unit here and this will be the best foot that we will be putting forward,” said Leader of Opposition V.D. Satheesan who paid a quick visit to the conference venue.

Former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Digvijaya Singh, AICC general secretary in charge of Kerala- Tariq Anwar and a few top-notch national party leaders are arriving for the event.

The two-day event will be strictly a closed door session for the delegates.

The event follows a similar exercise held at the national level in Udaipur, Rajasthan in May and is basically aimed to prepare the party ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha polls.

The leaders have been divided into five groups, comprising around 40 members in each group.