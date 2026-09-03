Keralam: CPI(M) leader slams Islamic scholar’s anti-women remarks

Thiruvananthapuram: CPI(M) general secretary M A Baby on Thursday, September 3, flayed Islamic scholar Kanthapuram A P Aboobacker Musliyar’s remarks advocating restrictions on women’s presence in public spaces and said that most religions show reluctance to recognise gender equality.

Baby alleged that Kanthapuram’s remarks are similar to the views expressed by the RSS.

Kanthapuram, while attending an Islamic event in Kochi on Sunday, had said that women’s public appearance would cause “great destruction”.

One tap — then press “Add” on Google

The remarks drew widespread criticism, with Chief Minister V D Satheesan also saying that he did not agree with such views.

Responding to reporters’ queries about the remarks, Baby said most religions, unfortunately, tend to show reluctance to recognise gender equality on various occasions.

“A reflection of this mindset is what has now emerged through the statement of Kanthapuram,” he said.

Referring to views that women’s entry into public spaces should be regulated, Baby alleged the assertion “Na Stree Swathanthramarhathi” (Women do not deserve freedom) represented the viewpoint espoused by groups including the RSS while advancing their interpretation of Hinduism.

“When the issue of women being attacked and sexually assaulted was raised strongly across the country, what did RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat say? He said women should remain confined to their homes, arguing that violence against them occurs because they venture outdoors,” Baby alleged.

“Almost along similar lines, in a comparable manner, Kanthapuram—whom you referred to—has now presented the idea that there should be restrictions on women entering the public sphere,” he said.

Baby said such views were contrary to Indian constitutional values and the legal system.

“The Constitution of India guarantees gender equality. Therefore, no interpretation in the name of any religion should fail to uphold constitutional values. Gender equality is a core constitutional principle, and no approach that questions this equality in the name of religion should be permitted,” he said.

He expressed hope that those who hold such views would engage in self-reflection and introspection.

“We must firmly adhere to constitutional values in such matters. The statement by Kanthapuram stands as a deviation from those very values,” Baby said.