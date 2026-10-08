Keralite wins Rs 9 crore in Dubai Duty Free draw after 11 yrs

Dubai: After trying for 11 years, an Indian expatriate won USD 1 million (approximately Rs 9.68 crore) in Dubai’s Duty Free Millennium Millionaire draw announced on Wednesday, October 7.

The winner, Shaheen Sahila Basheer Mohammed, originally from Kerala, said he moved to Al Ain in the United Arab Emirates six years ago. A father to one, he works as a senior estimation engineer for a construction company in the Mussafah district.

Thanking Dubai Duty Free, Mohammed said, it provides people a chance to work on their dreams and achieve their goals. “Thank you, Dubai Duty Free. Your promotion really gives people an opportunity to make their dreams come true and helps them achieve their goals.”

He remarked that the win would be his “early birthday present” as he is turning 39 on October 16. “So this is an early birthday gift to me too.”

Mohammed said he plans to buy a house in Kerala and keep the rest for his daughter’s education. He bought the winning ticket 3097 on September 11.

Held biweekly on Wednesdays, the Dubai Duty Free draw typically runs twice a month, with the number of Millennium Millionaire winners per draw varying based on ticket sales.

Dubai Duty Free offers more than just its USD 1 million draw as participants can also win luxury cars and motorbikes in a separate category.

Dubai-based Indian expat took home a luxury motorbike in the Finest Surprise Series. Seeyali Shamsuddin, 65, won the Aprilia Tuono V4 Factory 1100 motorbike through ticket number 0270. A father of three, Shamsuddin expressed his thanks to Dubai Duty Free over the phone. He works in a telephone accessories shop in Karama.

An Iraqi national, Arya Mustafa, won a BMW X6 in the other round of the Finest Surprise draw.