Key accused in AP liquor scam arrested at Hyderabad airport

Hyderabad: The Special Investigation Team (SIT) probing the Rs 1,000 crore liquor scam in Andhra Pradesh arrested Eshwar Kiran Kumar Reddy, a key accused, from the Rajiv Gandhi International Airport on Tuesday, August 4.

Reddy, associated with the YSR Congress Party government in AP, was arrested by the SIT upon his arrival from Dubai. According to a report by News Meter, Reddy had gone to Dubai in 20024, after an investigation was launched into the scam.

A lookout circular was issued against him, and the investigators suspect that several other accused linked to the scam are taking shelter in Dubai. Reddy had approached the Supreme Court, seeking anticipatory bail in connection with the case. However, the court rejected his plea and asked him to surrender before the SIT.

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Following the orders, Reddy returned to India and was detained by the immigration officers, who handed him over to the SIT. The accused is being taken to Vijayawada, where he will be produced before court.

According to the SIT, Reddy is a key accused in liquor transportation and in the Enforcement Directorate investigation in the case. He has been accused of floating a shell company, ‘Tekkar’, to divert alleged kickbacks generated through the liquor business.

The SIT believes his interrogation could provide crucial information about the alleged financial transactions and the involvement of other accused. Another accused, Saif Ahmed, who filed a surrender petition before the Vijayawada ACB court, is expected to return to India soon.