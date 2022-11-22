Khabib Nurmagomedov, Islam Makhachev to visit India for multi-city tour in 2023

New Delhi: UFC legend Khabib Nurmagomedov and Islam Makhachev will pay a visit to India for a multi-city tour in 2023, EmChain — a content marketing and user base acquisition company — announced on Tuesday.

As per EmChain, Nurmagomedov and Makhachev will be coming to India in the second quarter of 2023.

Known as the ‘Eagle’, the 34-year-old Nurmagomedov holds the record for the longest unbeaten streak in UFC history with 29 wins in his weight category. The former UFC champion also has won numerous titles to his name across mixed martial arts, sambo, grappling, and pankration.

On the other hand, Makhachev is currently the UFC lightweight champion. On an 11-win fight streak, he has looked unstoppable on his way up the P4P charts, taking huge strides on his way to the top of the division.

Islam is currently coached by Khabib in the 155- pound category, having previously been under the tutelage of Khabib’s late father Abdulmanap Nurmagomedov.

EmChain in a media release on Tuesday said that it recently announced a partnership with Dominance MMA Management, a world Mixed Martial Arts agency.

“Our partnership with Dominance MMA Management is an opportunity to collaborate with the best talent the MMA industry has to offer. Bringing the current UFC Lightweight champion, Islam Makhachev and a superstar with the calibre of Khabib Nurmagomedov to India will be a huge win for brands and fans alike,” Towqeer Gilkar, the CEO of EmChain said.

“With a chance to be up close and personal with two UFC megastars, the Indian MMA market which is currently showcasing exponential growth will only grow in consciousness when the duo visits the country in the second quarter of 2023 for their multi-city tour,” he added.