Khairatabad MLA Danam Nagender seeks more time in disqualification case

Hyderabad: The Khairatabad MLA, Danam Nagender has asked the State Legislative Assembly Speaker to grant some more time to file counter affidavits to the disqualification petitions pending against him.

Of the ten legislators who allegedly defected from the BRS to Congress, two MLAs, Nagender and Kadiyam Srihari, did not file their counters till date.

The Supreme Court directed the Speaker to complete the hearing within four weeks.

As the four week time frame was coming to an end, the State Legislative Assembly Speaker Gaddam Prasad Kumar on Thursday directed MLAs Nagender and Srihari to file their counter affidavits to the disqualification petitions pending against them.

Earlier, on July 31, the apex court had directed the Speaker to decide within three months on the disqualification of the 10 MLAs who joined the ruling Congress after defecting from the BRS party. As there was a delay on his part, the apex court on November 17 expressed its displeasure and issued a contempt notice to the Speaker.

So far, the Speaker has heard the arguments of both the sides — the petitioner MLAs and eight defected MLAs. He may announce his decision on the disqualification petitions against eight MLAs after taking legal opinion.

Meanwhile, speculation is rife that Nagender might resign as an MLA, as once he is disqualified by the Speaker, he cannot contest elections for the next six years. Party sources said Nagender is keen for an MLC ticket and a berth in the cabinet if he resigns and paves the way for elections. He is unsure the party will give him B Form when by-elections are held after he resigns.