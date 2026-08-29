Khairatabad MLA walks out of Gruha Lakshmi draw over snub

Nagender accused the organisers of violating the protocol and warned of action against them.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Edited by Mohammed Baleegh  |   Published: |   Updated:
Khairabad MLA Danam Nagender expreses dismay over snub during lucky draw
Khairabad MLA Danam Nagender.

Hyderabad: Congress MLA from Khairatabad, Danam Nagender, walked out of a lucky draw programme for the Gruha Lakshmi scheme on Saturday, August 29, as the event began before his arrival.

The draw was being conducted at Banjara Hills. Nagender accused the organisers of violating the protocol and warned of action against them.

In a video shared on social media, the Congress MLA seemed to be furious over the snub and said, “You should have some respect, or else what’s the point of having an MLA? Now carry on with the programme, and I will move a privilege motion against all of you.”

Subhan Bakery

While he was leaving, one of the organisers offered an apology, to which the MLA said, “There is no respect for protocol, and the fear of an MLA has also vanished. That’s why such things are happening.”

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Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Edited by Mohammed Baleegh  |   Published: |   Updated:

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