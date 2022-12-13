Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed visits Indonesia’s Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque

Abu Dhabi: Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed, Member of the Abu Dhabi Executive Council and Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Executive Office, on Sunday visited the Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque in Surakarta, Indonesia, the Emirates News Agency (WAM) reported.

He was accompanied by Indonesia’s President Joko Widodo, and Gibran Rakabuming Raka, the mayor of Surakarta.

During the visit, Sheikh Khaled toured the mosque, which was inaugurated on November 14 by UAE’s President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan in honour of the UAE’s founding father, the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan.

He was accompanied by Suhail Mohamed Al Mazrouei, UAE Minister of Energy, Abdulla Salem Al Dhaheri, the UAE Ambassador to Indonesia, and a number of senior officials.

The mosque shares design elements with the Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque in Abu Dhabi, with the addition of traditional Indonesian influences.

Constructed using local materials, the 8,441 square metres mosque can accommodate 10,000 worshippers and features 56 domes and four minarets, along with 32 columns in the main prayer area.

In addition to the mosque, the three-hectare plot in central Java also hosts an Islamic centre, which teaches the importance of religious moderation.

On behalf of UAE President, Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, on Monday attended the wedding of Kaesang Pangarep, the son of President Joko Widodo of Indonesia, at a ceremony held in Surakarta (Solo), Indonesia.