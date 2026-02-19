Khalid Al Ameri’s Indian film Chatha Pacha hits OTT: Where to watch

The film also features a memorable cameo by Malayalam superstar Mammootty, which received loud cheers from audiences

Photo of Rasti Amena Rasti Amena Follow on Twitter |   Published: 19th February 2026 5:45 pm IST
Chatha Pacha OTT details
Mumbai: Dubai-based influencer and content creator Khalid Al Ameri, who is very popular in India, made his movie debut in the country with the Malayalam action drama Chatha Pacha: The Ring of Rowdies, starring Arjun Ashokan, Roshan Mathew and Vishak Nair.

Released theatrically on January 22, the film opened to commercial success and has emerged as the highest-grossing Malayalam movie of 2026 so far. The action drama has now made its OTT debut and is streaming online.

Chatha Pacha OTT release

From February 19, Chatha Pacha has been available for streaming in Malayalam, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu and Kannada. Netflix South announced the release on X (formerly Twitter), calling the film a unique cinematic experience.

The film also features a memorable cameo by Malayalam superstar Mammootty, which received loud cheers from audiences. Khalid Al Ameri makes a special guest appearance, marking his entry into Indian cinema. Known as one of the Arab world’s most recognisable digital storytellers, Khalid’s presence added a fresh international flavour to the film.

Why filmmaker roped Khalid Al Ameri

Explaining the decision to cast Khalid, Dubai-based filmmaker Shoukath earlier told Khaleej Times that it felt natural to bring him on board due to his immense popularity among Malayalis, especially those living in the Gulf. He added that Khalid’s warm, humorous personality helped shape his character in the film.

More about Khalid Al Ameri

Khalid Al Ameri enjoys a massive following of 3.2 million on Instagram and is known for viral shows like The Ramadan Show and his family-oriented content. In 2020, he was named among the 100 Most Powerful Arabs by Gulf Business and became the first influencer to receive a Dubai Star at the Walk of Fame in Downtown Dubai. He is currently dating South Indian actress Sunainaa.

