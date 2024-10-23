Khalid Saifullah appointed as VC of Congress Data and Tech Dept

Hyderabad: Hyderabad-based software professional Syed Khalid Saifullah has been appointed as the Vice-Chairman of the Indian National Congress (INC)’s Data and Technology Department by AICC President Mallikarjun Kharge.

Khalid is well-known for his social welfare initiatives, including the development of the Missing Voters App, Free Ration App, and Free Oxygen App, which received widespread media coverage.

With over 20 years of experience in the IT industry, he has previously worked with global giants like Google, Invesco, Ness, and Dell.

In addition to his professional background, Khalid has made significant contributions to Congress’s technological efforts. He developed key platforms such as ‘donateinc.net’, a crowdfunding tool, and Awaaz Bharat Ki (https://awaazbharatki.in/), a manifesto management portal. He also created a photo search AI tool for the Bharat Jodo Yatra and a membership portal for the All India Mahila Congress.

Expressing his gratitude to Congress leaders Mallikarjun Kharge, Rahul Gandhi, and Praveen Chakravarty, Saifullah pledged to continue driving the party’s growth through data and technology innovations.

Praveen Chakravarty, Chairman of INC’s Data & Analytics Department, praised Saifullah’s promotion, commending his hard work and contributions over the past six years, a statement said on Tuesday.