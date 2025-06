Dubai: Iran’s Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei made his first public statement Thursday after the end of the Israel-Iran war.

Khamenei took shelter in a secret location during the 12-day war as Israeli forces pounded Tehran before the US intervened on its behalf. In a post on X, he said that Iran achieved victory over Israel.

“With all that commotion and all those claims, the Zionist regime was practically knocked out and crushed under the blows of the Islamic Republic,” he said.

I offer my congratulations on the victory over the fallacious Zionist regime. — Khamenei.ir (@khamenei_ir) June 26, 2025