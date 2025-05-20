Khammam commissioner denies clash between communities during Tiranga rally

Hyderabad: Khammam commissioner of police Sunil Dutt, on Monday, May 19 dismissed claims of a clash between two communities during a Tiranga rally.

In a statement, Dutt urged the public not to believe videos circulating on social media. “Some people are deliberately spreading rumours and speculations about untoward incidents during the Tiranga Rally in the city today. I urge you not to belive them,” read the commissioner’s statement.

Dutt’s statement came after a viral video claiming a clash between two communities during the Tiranga Rally in Khammam. The video claims that a Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader was attacked while participating in the rally, which was held to celebrate the success of Operation Sindoor.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) launched a 10-day ‘Tiranga Yatra’ across the country on Tuesday, May 13, to pay tribute to the bravery of the Indian armed forces and highlight the success of Operation Sindoor.

Don’t politicise armed forces: Tejashwi on BJP’s ‘Tiranga Yatra’

Rashtriya Janata Dal leader Tejashwi Yadav on Tuesday frowned upon the BJP’s 10-day-long ‘Tiranga Yatra’ programme, saying “armed forces must never be dragged into politics”.

The former Bihar deputy chief minister asserted that he was “proud” of the armed forces for the “befitting reply” they gave to Pakistan, but averse to the politics of “claiming credit”.

“I believe in positive politics. I am of the firm opinion that the armed forces must never be dragged into politics. I have nothing to say to those who have no qualms about claiming credit for the success of the military operation,” said Yadav, now the leader of the opposition in the state assembly.

He was responding to queries from journalists about the ‘Tiranga Yatra’, which is scheduled to run till May 23.

The young leader, however, added, “I am all for fetting our brave soldiers. And that is the reason why I have been demanding a special session of the Parliament where all members, including the Prime Minister, could come up with their words of appreciation.”

When it was pointed out that NCP founder Sharad Pawar, a key INDIA bloc partner, has favoured an all-party meeting over a Parliament session, the RJD leader said, “All of us have different opinions. But the sentiment is the same – to honour our soldiers.”

With inputs from IANS