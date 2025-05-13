BJP launches 10-day nationwide ‘Tiranga Yatra’

New Delhi: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Tuesday, May 13, launched a 10-day ‘Tiranga Yatra’ across the country to pay tribute to the bravery of the Indian armed forces and highlight the success of ‘Operation Sindoor’.

‘Operation Sindoor‘ was launched by the Indian government on May 7, following the brutal massacre of 25 tourists and one Kashmiri pony operator by terrorists in Pahalgam on April 22.

The nationwide ten-day campaign, which began on May 13 and will continue till May 23, includes bike rallies, public gatherings, flag-hoisting ceremonies, and outreach activities in several towns and cities across India.

Don’t politicise armed forces: Tejashwi on BJP’s ‘Tiranga Yatra’

Rashtriya Janata Dal leader Tejashwi Yadav on Tuesday frowned upon the BJP’s 10-day-long ‘Tiranga Yatra’ programme, saying “armed forces must never be dragged into politics”.

The former Bihar deputy chief minister asserted that he was “proud” of the armed forces for the “befitting reply” they gave to Pakistan, but averse to the politics of “claiming credit”.

“I believe in positive politics. I am of the firm opinion that the armed forces must never be dragged into politics. I have nothing to say to those who have no qualms about claiming credit for the success of the military operation,” said Yadav, now the leader of the opposition in the state assembly.

He was responding to queries from journalists about the ‘Tiranga Yatra’, which is scheduled to run till May 23.

The young leader, however, added, “I am all for fetting our brave soldiers. And that is the reason why I have been demanding a special session of the Parliament where all members, including the Prime Minister, could come up with their words of appreciation.”

When it was pointed out that NCP founder Sharad Pawar, a key INDIA bloc partner, has favoured an all-party meeting over a Parliament session, the RJD leader said, “All of us have different opinions. But the sentiment is the same – to honour our soldiers.”

