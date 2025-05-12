Terror and talks cannot go together: PM Modi’s strong message to Pakistan

Forty-eight hours after the ceasefire declaration by India and Pakistan, PM Narendra Modi sent a strong message to the neighbouring country, stating that diplomatic talks can only exist in the absence of terrorism.

“India’s stand is very clear. Terror and talks cannot go together, just like water and blood cannot flow together,” he said in his first address to the nation after Operation Sindoor, on Monday, May 12.

Asserting that India will not tolerate any “nuclear blackmail”, PM Modi said operations against Pakistan have only been kept in abeyance and the future will depend on their behaviour.

“India will not tolerate any nuclear blackmail. We have only kept in abeyance our operations against Pakistan, the future will depend on their behaviour. Operation Sindoor is now India’s new policy against terrorism, a new line has been drawn,” he said.

Pahalgam attack was personal: PM Modi

The prime minister termed the Pahalgam attack as the most “barbaric face of terrorism”, saying it was personal pain for him, but the enemy has now realised the consequences of removing “sindoor from the forehead of our women”.

“Pahalgam attack was the most barbaric face of terrorism, it was a personal pain for me. We gave the armed forces full liberty to raze terrorists to dust. The enemy has now realised the consequences of removing ‘sindoor’ from the forehead of our women. Operation Sindoor was not just a name… on May 7, the whole world saw our resolve turn into action,” he said.

“When our missiles and drones destroyed terror sites in Pakistan, not only their buildings but their spirit was also demolished. When ‘Nation First’ is our resolve, steely decisions are taken,” he said.

Operation Sindoor new policy against terror

PM Modi also had some advice for Pakistan’s rulers: “The terrorists they have been feeding and nurturing all these years will swallow Pakistan itself. If Pakistan wants to survive, it will have to root out terrorism.”

“This is not an era of war, but this is also not the era of terror,” Modi said, as he paid glowing tributes to the armed forces for successfully forcing Pakistan to plead for peace after eight of their airbases were heavily damaged.

India struck heart of Pakistan: PM Modi

Pakistan slumped into gloom after the Indian attack on terror camps, “but they dared to attack us rather than helping fight terrorism. More than 100 dreaded terrorists were slaughtered in the Indian attack”, PM Modi said.

“The entire world saw how Pakistani drones were downed by our military might. India has struck at the heart of Pakistan, our missiles attacked with precision to damage their air bases,” he said.

Congratulating the Indian armed forces, PM Modi said every Indian is indebted to them. “I want to salute the Indian Armed Forces. I also bow to the pledge of every Indian to stay united. Bharat Mata ki Jai,” he said in his concluding statements.

