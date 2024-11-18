Khammam excise police burn 993 kg ganja worth Rs 2.48 cr

Hyderabad: Excise policy disposed of 993 kg of ganja valued at Rs 2.48 crore in Khammam on Monday, November 18 at AWS consulting limited in Gopalpet, Thalleda mandal.

The contraband seized across 54 cases included 337.7 kg by the Kothagudem excise police (25 cases), 408.3 kg by the Palwancha excise police (15 cases), 52.5 kg by the Manuguru excise police (2 cases), 108.3 kg by Yellandu excise police (10 cases), and 37.5 kg by Ashwaraopet police (2 cases).

Earlier, the Telangana anti-narcotics bureau (TGANB), in coordination with the Cyberabad police, destroyed drugs worth Rs 7,17,82,650.

The list of destroyed drugs includes 2,286.679 kg ganja, 354 grams of ganja plant, 45.769 ganja chocolates, 132 grams ganja powder,8.298 litres of hash oil, 87.518 grams of MDMA, 72.97 grams of cocaine, 26.756 kg charas, 10.010 kg Alprazolam, 1.64 kg opium poppy and eight units of LSD blots.

The above-mentioned drugs were seized in 155 cases under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, 1985. All these cases were reported from five zones of the Cyberabad police commissionerate, including Balanagar, Madhapur, Medchal, Rajendranagar, and Shamshabad.