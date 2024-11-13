Hyderabad: TGANB destroys drugs worth Rs 7.17 crore

Hyderabad: The Telangana anti-narcotics bureau (TGANB), in coordination with the Cyberabad police, destroyed drugs worth Rs 7,17,82,650 on Wednesday, November 13.

The list of destroyed drugs includes 2,286.679 kg ganja, 354 grams of ganja plant, 45.769 ganja chocolates, 132 grams ganja powder,8.298 litres of hash oil, 87.518 grams of MDMA, 72.97 grams of cocaine, 26.756 kg charas, 10.010 kg Alprazolam, 1.64 kg Opium Poppy and eight units of LSD blots.

The above-mentioned drugs were seized in 155 cases under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, 1985. All these cases were reported from five zones of the Cyberabad police commissionerate, including Balanagar, Madhapur, Medchal, Rajendranagar, and Shamshabad.

TGANB director, Sandeep Shadilya and Cyberabad police commissioner Avinash Mohanty oversaw the destruction of drugs.