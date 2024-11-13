BRS leaders meet spl commission chief for BC quota, submit memo

Hyderabad: Former Legislative Assembly Speaker Sirikonda Madhusudana Chary and other senior BRS leaders have demanded that the government provide adequate reservations for Backward Classes (BCs) based on their population.

This demand was presented during a meeting with the chairman of a special commission established to determine reservations for BCs in local bodies, Boosani Venkateswara Rao.

The meeting took place at the Damodaram Sanjeevayya Welfare Bhavan in Masab Tank, where Madhusudana Chary, along with former Council Chairman Swami Goud and former minister Srinivas Goud, submitted a memorandum.

Srinivas Goud stated that the government has acknowledged the demand to establish a special commission to determine BC reservations in local bodies.

He emphasized that court rulings stipulate that BC reservations should not exceed 48%, and failing to consider these rulings would deny justice to the BC community.

Following former chief minister and BRS chief K Chandrashekhar Rao’s directives, they shared their opinions and demands with the commission chairman, the party said in a press release.

Various caste organizations also met with Venkateswara Rao, requesting representation in social, political, and educational spheres.

The chairman advised them to discuss these matters with relevant ministers and officials.

Representatives from organizations such as the Vamsiraj Caste Association, Doodekula, Khureshi, Nayibrahmana, Are Khatik, Pusala, Vaddera, Meru, and the National Backward Class Women’s Association presented their requests.

Additionally, representatives from Mudiraj, Gangaputra, and other caste organizations expressed their views on reservations during the meeting.