Khammam govt school transforms into special school for visually impaired kids

Hyderabad: A government primary school in Nizampet, Khammam, has been transformed into a fully equipped special school for visually impaired children, complete with Braille learning tools, a sensory room, a music room and a smart technology lab, officials said.

The Rs 18.5 lakh upgrade was carried out under the Telangana government’s 99-day action plan, Praja Palana–Pragati Pranalika, after complaints on public grievance platforms drew the administration’s attention to the need for a dedicated facility for children with visual impairment.

The initiative was implemented under the leadership of District Collector Anudeep Durishetty.

✨ From Limitation to Possibility | Khammam Transformation Story ✨



In Khammam District, a quiet government school has turned into a space where limitation is no longer the story.



What was once a regular primary school in Nizampet is now a fully equipped institution for… pic.twitter.com/BN9Jm6eb0z — IPRDepartment (@IPRTelangana) April 14, 2026

The school, which previously functioned as a regular primary school, has been extensively redesigned to support inclusive education. Traditional chalkboards have been replaced with Braille-based instruction, audio tools and smart technology.

A sensory room has been created to help students learn through touch, sound and balance, and a music room has been added to foster creativity and confidence.

Students now have access to ANNIE Smart Braille Devices, Braille slates, abacus kits, tactile alphabet cards and geometry sets, as well as audio-based learning tools. Recreational options include chess, ludo, puzzles and sound cricket balls.

Officials said the transformation had not only improved infrastructure but also enhanced access and dignity for visually impaired students in the district.