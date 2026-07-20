Khammam police arrest dacoity gang behind multiple temple thefts

The Khammam police recovered 24 grams of gold, 1,536 grams of silver articles among others.

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Hyderabad: A three-member dacoity gang allegedly involved in a series of temple dacoities across Telangana and Andhra Pradesh was taken into custody in Khammam on Monday, July 20.

The Khammam police recovered 24 grams of gold, 1,536 grams of silver articles, a car, a motorcycle, and other stolen goods from the arrested accused, according to Kallur Assistant Commissioner of Police Vasundhara Yadav.

Sheikh Jani alias Jani Sharif, Perala Narasimha Rao alias Bobby, and Arva Uday Kumar were identified as the arrested.

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Yadav told reporters that Sheikh Jani and his gang carried out multiple temple thefts across Andhra Pradesh and erstwhile Khammam, targeting valuable gold and silver artefacts.

The Assistant Commissioner added that authorities intercepted Sheikh Jani, Narasimha Rao, and Kumar near the Seetharamapuram Greenfield Highway while the trio was on their way to Tiruvuru to dispose of stolen temple ornaments.

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