Khammam: Thieves leave with over 100 phones in midnight burglary

Hyderabad: A major theft took place at a Sonovision mobile showroom in Khammam on Thursday, June 11, where burglars decamped with over 100 mobile phones worth around Rs 1 crore.

The showroom was located near the Zila Parishad office. According to eyewitness accounts, the thieves broke open the showroom locks at midnight and entered the premises before stealing the mobile phones.

The shop owner lodged a complaint, based on which the Khammam Police have registered a case. The authorities launched an investigation and a clues team visited the spot to collect evidence.

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Closed circuit television (CCTV) footage from the night shows one of the thieves opening the locks at around 3:55 am. He then goes back inside a car parked right outside the showroom. After around two minutes, three people get out of the car, open the store’s shutters and carry out the theft.

Inside the store, surveillance footage captured masked, gloved and capped burglars using flashlights to search for the mobile phones in an effort to conceal their identities.