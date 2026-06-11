Khammam: Thieves leave with over 100 phones in midnight burglary

CCTV footage from the night shows one of the thieves opening the locks at around 3:55 am.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Khadija Irfan Rahim  |   Published:
Midnight burglary in Khammam
Midnight burglary in Khammam

Hyderabad: A major theft took place at a Sonovision mobile showroom in Khammam on Thursday, June 11, where burglars decamped with over 100 mobile phones worth around Rs 1 crore.

The showroom was located near the Zila Parishad office. According to eyewitness accounts, the thieves broke open the showroom locks at midnight and entered the premises before stealing the mobile phones.

The shop owner lodged a complaint, based on which the Khammam Police have registered a case. The authorities launched an investigation and a clues team visited the spot to collect evidence.

Subhan Bakery

Closed circuit television (CCTV) footage from the night shows one of the thieves opening the locks at around 3:55 am. He then goes back inside a car parked right outside the showroom. After around two minutes, three people get out of the car, open the store’s shutters and carry out the theft.

Inside the store, surveillance footage captured masked, gloved and capped burglars using flashlights to search for the mobile phones in an effort to conceal their identities.

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