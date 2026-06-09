Khan Sir gets relief as Patna court stays his arrest

Patna: A Patna district court on Tuesday, June 9, stayed the arrest of popular educator Faisal Khan, widely known as Khan Sir, in a case arising from a firing incident outside his coaching institute earlier this month.

The Patna District Judge, hearing the matter at Patna Civil Court, granted the interim relief to Khan Sir in connection with a first information report (FIR) registered at Kadamkuan Police Station.

Khan Sir was among three persons named in the FIR following an incident on June 2 in which shots were fired outside his institute, leaving a security guard injured. Police said they had recovered video footage showing two guards firing in the air after an act of vandalism at the premises.

The two guards were subsequently arrested and their weapons were seized and sent to the Forensic Science Laboratory for examination. Police later named Khan Sir and two others in the FIR under abetment and Arms Act provisions.

The court’s order provides Khan Sir with temporary protection from arrest in the case stemming from the actions of his security personnel.

Meanwhile, the case has drawn in a rival coaching centre. Teachers and student leaders at Gyan Bindu GS Academy on Sunday, June 7, demanded the release of its director, Raushan Anand, who was sent to judicial custody by a Patna court on June 3 along with two associates, Abhishek and Gaurav.

History teacher Shashank Pathak said the grounds cited for Anand’s arrest were unfounded and the administration was aware of this. “All the reasons cited for Raushan Anand Sir’s arrest have proven to be baseless… We demand his immediate release; if he is not released, we will go on a hunger strike,” he said.

Anand had earlier alleged a conspiracy against his institute, claiming rivals, including Khan Sir and cold storage owners, were working to destroy Gyan Bindu following the academy’s students’ performance in the Bihar police examination results.