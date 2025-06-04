Khan Sir heavily criticized after wife’s first photo goes viral

Renowned educationist Faisal Khan, popularly known as Khan Sir, is being heavily criticized after his wife’s first photo went viral on social media.

In the photo, she was seen under ‘ghoonghat’.

Marriage of educationist

Revealing details of his marriage in a video posted on Monday, the educationist said that he chose to keep his wedding secret due to military tensions between India and Pakistan.

Khan Sir also said that he wanted to postpone the wedding. However, as it was already planned by his parents, he continued with the scheduled wedding.

In the video, he was also seen promising students to give a treat.

Criticism after photo of Khan Sir’s wife went viral

Though many congratulated him after coming to know about his marriage, some criticized him for keeping his wife behind ‘ghoonghat’.

One netizen wrote, “Education cannot change people’s mindset.”

Another person wrote, “Would Khan Sir’s wife not be educated? But no matter how much a Muslim progresses, his true face is seen in his own house. A teacher can only give speeches but cannot set a good example in society.”

Would Khan Sir's wife not be educated, but no matter how much a Muslim progresses, his true face is seen in his own house. A teacher can only give speeches but cannot set a good example in the society.#KhanSirReception #khansir pic.twitter.com/HfRHXJ97bK — Shivam Chauhan (@_shivamchauhan) June 3, 2025

Also Read US deports student for fake documents; held at Hyderabad airport

A similar opinion was shared by another netizen over the photo of Khan Sir’s wife. The user wrote, “God, please don’t give us such teachers.

This Khan Sir has millions of young student followers. What is he teaching them? Keep your wife in a ghoonghat? To make money, he makes videos saying ‘give women freedom,’ ‘this and that.’ In reality, he keeps his wife in a ghoonghat in 45-degree heat on her special day of marriage.”

God, please don't give us such teachers.



This Khan Sir has millions of young student followers.



What is he teaching them? keep your wife in a ghoonghat.



To make money, he makes videos saying "give women freedom," "this and that."



In reality, he keeps his wife in a ghoonghat… pic.twitter.com/Y89dHBsSXA — Yanika_Lit (@LogicLitLatte) June 3, 2025

Though the criticism was made over the photo of Khan Sir’s wife from the reception, the party was attended by many including Bihar Leader of the Opposition (LoP) Tejashwi Yadav.