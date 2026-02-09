Khan Sir’s hospital in Patna offers blood tests at Rs 7, ECGs at Rs 25

Khan Sir shared plans to establish more hospitals across Bihar, with facilities specialised in various medical fields to decrease overcrowding.

Khan Sir
Khan Sir

Patna: Indian educator and YouTuber, Faizal Khan, popularly known as Khan Sir, has introduced medical services and tests at an astronomically cheaper level.

The hospital located in Patna, Bihar, aims to offer blood tests priced at Rs 7 and ECGs at Rs 25. Dialysis and basic surgical procedures are also reportedly cheaper than those in many government-run hospitals.

The initiative seeks to ensure that financial hardship does not prevent anyone, particularly the poor and underprivileged, from accessing medical care.

“Our aim is to make healthcare accessible to everyone. Treatment will be cheaper than in government hospitals,” Khan told the Patna Press.

The hospital features modern infrastructure, including a fully operational dialysis unit fitted with advanced equipment. Plans are also underway to set up a blood bank and dedicated cancer treatment facilities.

A notable highlight is its redesigned operating theatre, which uses medical-grade anti-infection mats instead of conventional glossy tiles.

Reportedly, his motivation to build lower-cost hospitals came from his mother, who strongly believed that poverty should never be a barrier to medical attention or education.

Khan Sir is known to have spoken on the rising costs of healthcare and thus aims to transform the industry from a financial burden to a basic right.

