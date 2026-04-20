Khane Ka Bazaar season 2 brings summer nights alive in Hyderabad

Hyderabad’s buzzing food and lifestyle scene is all set to get hotter this May as Khane Ka Bazaar Season 2 returns with bigger energy and exciting experiences. After a successful first edition in December, the much-awaited summer fest is ready to turn evenings in Nampally into a lively celebration of food, music and fun. Season 1 was a big success, drawing huge crowds and creating a strong buzz in the city, and the organisers are now aiming to recreate the same magic with Season 2.

The two-day event will be held on May 9 and May 10 at Public Garden, Nampally, one of the city’s most central and accessible venues. The timings are perfect for summer, starting from 4 PM to 12 AM, allowing visitors to enjoy cooler evening vibes and a vibrant night market atmosphere.

A Treat for Every Food Lover

With over 125 curated stalls, Khane Ka Bazaar promises a wide range of food options that cater to every taste. From Hyderabadi favourites like biryani and kebabs to global street food, summer mocktails and unique desserts, the festival is designed to be a paradise for food lovers.

Alongside food, visitors can also explore shopping stalls featuring fashion, accessories and lifestyle products, making it a complete bazaar experience.

More Than Just Food

What sets this event apart is its mix of entertainment and activities. Visitors can enjoy live Bollywood music and a special Qawwali night by Shujath Niyazi, bringing a soulful and cultural vibe to the festival evenings. Unique attractions like royal horse riding and live spray painting, magic show, open mic add an extra layer of excitement, especially for families and kids.

Games, interactive zones and fun activities ensure that there is something for everyone, whether you come with friends or family.

A City Favourite in the Making

With an expected footfall of over 15,000 attendees, Khane Ka Bazaar is quickly becoming one of Hyderabad’s favourite seasonal events. Its blend of food, shopping and entertainment makes it a perfect weekend plan for those looking to unwind and beat the summer heat.

So, if you are in Hyderabad this May, this is one event you would not want to miss.