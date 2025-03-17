Khans of Bollywood and their brand endorsement fees [2025]

Mumbai: For over three decades, the three Khans of Bollywood — Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, and Aamir Khan have reigned supreme in the Indian film industry, setting benchmarks that remain unmatched by any other stars. Their immense popularity transcends generations, making them household names not just in India but across the globe.

Each Khan brings a unique persona to the screen. Shah Rukh, the king of romance; Salman, the mass entertainer and Bhaijaan; and Aamir, the perfectionist. Their unparalleled box-office records, massive fan following, and brand value solidify their legacy as the undisputed rulers of Bollywood.

As of 2025, Bollywood’s leading Khans continue to dominate the brand endorsement landscape too, commanding substantial fees for their association. In this write-up let’s have a look at the brand endorsement fees SRK, Salman and Aamir.

1. Shah Rukh Khan brand endorsements fees

Known as the King of Bollywood, Shah Rukh Khan’s charisma and global appeal make him a sought-after brand ambassador. He has endorsed a diverse range of products over the years, including luxury watches, consumer electronics, and premium beverages. His endorsement fees typically range from Rs 5 crore to Rs 10 crore per brand. SRK has endorsed prominent brands including LML, Pepsi, Nokia, Hyundai, Dish TV, D’decor, LUX, TAG Heuer, among others.

2. Salman Khan brand endorsements fees

Salman Khan’s robust on-screen persona translates into his brand endorsements, which include categories like personal grooming products, snacks, and clothing lines. His fees for brand endorsements vary between Rs 4 crore and R 10 crore. Over the years, he has successfully endorsed brands like Pepsi, Suzuki, and Emami, helping them achieve stronger market presence.

3. Aamir Khan brand endorsements fees

Aamir Khan’s selective approach to endorsements ensures he aligns with brands that resonate with his image of integrity and excellence. In the past, he has reportedly commanded fees as high as Rs 88 crore for a single endorsement deal. It is said that that he charges Rs 5 to 7 crores for each endorsement deal. Some of the brands that he is associated with include — Thums Up, Dream 11, PhonePe, Vivo India, Godrej Group and many others.