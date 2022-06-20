Khans of Bollywood and their last blockbusters

Mumbai: It is quite a known fact that the stardom of actors is judged by the number of hits and blockbusters they have given to the industry over the years. When we speak about this, Khans of Bollywood needs no introduction. Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, and Aamir Khan have been ruling Bollywood for decades with hits after hits, thanks to their talent, performances, and massive fan base. The movie fans’ enthusiasm and excitement for their films are completely different. As they are gearing up for their upcoming movies, let’s have a look at their last blockbuster films which have blown audiences’ mind and gained applause for their performance.

Shah Rukh Khan

Touted as the world’s biggest superstar, Shah Rukh Khan is all set to make a comeback to screens after 4 years. As the actor has given many successful films since 1992, the latest blockbuster hit was the 2013 film Chennai Express.

Salman Khan

Salman Khan aka Bhaijaan of Bollywood needs no introduction. In the year 2009-2010, Khan gave 5 blockbuster hits. But due to his recent film choices, he has failed to give any hits on screens. Recalling his latest blockbuster hit, it was in 2017 with Tiger Zinda Hai.

Aamir Khan

Aamir Khan is gearing up for his upcoming film Laal Singh Chaddha. The actor’s last hit film was in 2016 — Dangal which is also among the highest-grossing Indian films of all time earning over Rs 2000 crore at the global box office.