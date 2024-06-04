Khanzaadi struggles to find house because ‘she is Muslim’

Mumbai: Indian singer and rapper Firoza Khan aka Khanzaadi gained popularity post participating in Salman Khan-hosted Bigg Boss 17. Though she got evicted mid-show due to lesser votes, she did not leave headlines. She was in the spotlight due to her heated arguments with co-contestants and also host Salman Khan.

And now, Khanzaadi is back in news after she opened up about difficulties in securing accommodation in the city Mumbai, citing religious bias as a major obstacle.

The Bigg Boss star was recently spotted in the city where she interacted with the paps and revealed how landlords have been denying to give her house because of her Muslim identity. She also revealed that as soon as people get to know that her last name is ‘Khan’ they refuse to give her a house.

“They refuse to give me a house because I’m a Muslim,” Khanzaadi said.

She said, “People now know me as I’ve made a name for myself. I am in Mumbai since many years and I’ve been adjusting all these years. However, now I need a good place for myself. I’m alone in Mumbai and don’t have any family members here. However, as soon as the landlords get to know that my surname is Khan, they refuse to give me the house. This is so wrong. One shouldn’t face this only because of their religion.” Watch her video below.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Khanzaadi was last seen in two music videos post ‘Bigg Boss 17’ — ‘Sab Sahi’ and ‘Rangreza’.