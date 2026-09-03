Kharge seeks action over Uttarakhand ‘purification’ incident

New Delhi: Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge has written to Rajya Sabha Leader of House J P Nadda over the “purification” that took place after his rally in Haldwani last month, asking him to direct Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami to ensure that an FIR is filed against those involved in the incident.

Kharge reminded Nadda of his assurance when he had raised the issue in the Rajya Sabha that after an investigation, strict action will be taken against whoever is found guilty.

“You may recall that on August 13, 2026, in the Rajya Sabha, with great sadness and anguish, I raised the issue of purification related to untouchability after my public meeting in Haldwani on August 8, 2026,” Kharge said in his letter in Hindi.

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“In response to my intervention, you stood up in the House and said, ‘Sir, what Honourable Khargeji has said is truly a very sad subject. It is not only sad for the Congress Party, but it is sad for all of us. Whatever has happened will definitely be investigated. I want to say that the Bharatiya Janata Party never supports such an activity. I condemn it, and the National President will also look into it thoroughly. The hurt caused to your sentiments is a matter of regret for all of us’,” Kharge said.

The Congress president said that Nadda had stated that after the investigation, strict action will be taken against whoever is found guilty.

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“The Honourable Chairman of the Rajya Sabha (C P Radhakrishnan) also expressed grief over this incident,” he said.

Kharge said he is surprised that even after 24 days of this incident, not even a First Information Report (FIR) has been filed against the organisations and individuals involved in this heinous act in Haldwani.

“The most objectionable aspect of this incident was that at the Ramlila Maidan site where I addressed the rally, purification was carried out, contrary to the spirit of the Indian Constitution and human values. It is generally understood that this purification process is directly linked to untouchability,” Kharge said in his letter to Nadda dated September 2.

Citing examples of untouchability being practised, Kharge recalled that Baba Saheb Dr Bhimrao Ambedkar took water from a pond during the Mahad movement and even back then, individuals driven by casteist arrogance performed a ‘purification’ ritual — accompanied by the chanting of mantras — using 108 pots of ‘gomutra’ and ‘gobar’.

Merely chanting mantras or performing a ‘havan’ does not sanctify such a casteist act of ‘purification’, Kharge said.

“I wish to state clearly that this issue transcends my personal self or the office of the Indian National Congress President; it is deeply connected to the sentiments of crores of people who confront this harsh reality on a daily basis. It is essential to teach such wrongdoers a lesson,” the Congress chief said.

Therefore, this outrage is not mine alone but an expression of those crores of people; it concerns a mindset that directly affects a specific section of society, he said.

“For this very reason, I raised this issue in the House to draw the government’s attention to it,” Kharge said.

“I, therefore, urge you once again — in light of these facts and the assurances given in the Rajya Sabha — to direct the chief minister of Uttarakhand to ensure that an FIR is registered against the individuals and organisations involved in the ‘purification’ incident that took place at Ramlila Maidan following my public meeting in Haldwani,” Kharge said.

Earlier this week, the had accused the BJP of perpetrating social injustice and protecting those who discriminate against Dalits after an FIR was filed in Uttarakhand against Rahul Gandhi over his remarks on the alleged purification of the venue where party chief Kharge addressed a rally.

Calling the FIR against Gandhi an “attempt to divert attention and suppress voices”, the opposition party said it will give a fitting response to it through democratic and legal means.

Congress workers protested at several places over the registration of the case against Gandhi and demanded its withdrawal and a case against those behind the “purification act” at the venue of Kharge’s rally in Haldwani.

They also filed complaints across Uttarakhand demanding registration of cases under the SC/ST Act against those involved in the alleged purification act. BJP workers also staged protests in Uttarakhand and burnt Gandhi’s effigies.

The BJP accused the Congress of doing petty politics over the issue due to upcoming assembly polls and called Gandhi the “most anti-Dalit leader”.

The FIR was registered against Gandhi on Saturday following a complaint by a member of the Valmiki community in Haldwani alleging that the Congress leader at a recent press conference gave a casteist spin to a “religious ritual”.

A political row erupted after some individuals allegedly performed a ‘purification yajna’ at the Ramlila Ground in Haldwani on August 11, following a public meeting there by Kharge on August 8.

At a press conference in New Delhi on August 29, Gandhi had criticised the incident and demanded registration of an FIR under the SC/ST Act against those responsible for the “purification”.