PM Modi must order FIR: Rahul on Kharge rally venue purification

New Delhi: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Saturday, August 29, attacked the BJP-RSS over the ‘shuddhikaran’ (purification) ceremony carried out at the venue of a rally addressed by AICC president Mallikarjun Kharge in Haldwani earlier this month, saying it was a “crime” and Prime Minister Narendra Modi must order the registration of an FIR in the matter.

The Leader of Opposition said this incident shows the BJP-RSS mindset that they do not want the Dalits to progress and live with respect and be successful.

“We are demanding justice for the Congress president. Give the Congress president justice in Uttarakhand. It is the duty of the central and state governments to ensure that Kharge gets justice,” he said at a press conference here.