Kharge vows to compensate disgruntled Cong leader over no Muslim candidate in Maha

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Published: 27th April 2024 9:54 pm IST
Unemployment 'imposed by BJP' biggest issue in LS polls: Kharge
**EDS: IMAGE VIA AICC** Jaipur: Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge speaks during a public meeting, ahead of Lok Sabha elections, in Jaipur, Saturday, April 6, 2024. (PTI Photo)(PTI04_06_2024_000138B)

Guwahati: Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Saturday said that it was due to a “misunderstanding” that a leader from Maharashtra had expressed his resentment over the party not fielding any Muslim in the Lok Sabha polls in the western state.

Without naming the disgruntled party leader, Kharge said that he would be “compensated”, maintaining that Rajya Sabha and assembly elections in Maharashtra were also due.

Also Read
Congress slits throat of Hindus for Muslims: Union min Giriraj Singh

“To say that no Muslim candidate was fielded is wrong. It is a three-party alliance there (in Maharashtra) and mutual decisions were taken,” the Congress chief said at a press conference here.

MS Education Academy

He was reacting to a question on the Maharashtra Congress leader (Naseem Khan) criticising the party for not naming any Muslim candidate in the western state, where the Congress is fighting the Lok Sabha polls as part of the Maha Vikas Aghadi along with Udhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena (UBT) and Sharad Pawar’s Nationalist Congress Party (NCP).

Khan resigned from the party’s poll campaign committee on Friday over the issue.

“There is some misunderstanding. He is a very good worker and we will take care of him,” Kharge said, without naming Khan.

He added that there were other ways to “compensate in Rajya Sabha, and assembly elections are also due”.

Tags
Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Published: 27th April 2024 9:54 pm IST

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest India updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button