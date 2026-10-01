Kharge vs RSS: HC directs minister to seek relief from Sessions Court

Bengaluru: The Karnataka High Court on Thursday, October 1, disposed of petitions filed by Home Minister Priyank Kharge and Congress leader Mohammed Haris Nalapad challenging criminal defamation proceedings over alleged derogatory remarks and social media posts concerning the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS).

The single-judge bench directed Kharge and Nalapad to approach the Sessions Court with a revision petition against the proceedings initiated by the lower court. The High Court’s order leaves the petitioners with the option of pursuing their legal challenge through the revision process.

The case stems from a complaint filed by RSS worker A. Tejas in October 2025. The complainant alleged that Kharge had made statements and shared social media posts that were defamatory of the RSS and its members. He also alleged that Nalapad had made objectionable remarks concerning RSS members during a public interaction.

Based on the complaint, proceedings were initiated against Kharge and Nalapad under the relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. A Bengaluru court subsequently took cognisance of the alleged offence and issued summons to the two accused.

The complaint had also named Congress leader Dinesh Gundu Rao. However, the lower court did not proceed against him in the case.

Kharge and Nalapad challenged the proceedings before the High Court, seeking quashing of the case. Their petitions questioned the continuation of criminal proceedings arising from the complaint and sought relief from the court.

The High Court, however, disposed of the petitions while directing the two leaders to pursue the revision remedy before the Sessions Court.

The allegations made by Tejas against the two leaders have not been finally adjudicated. Kharge and Nalapad have denied the allegations and have the opportunity to contest the proceedings through the appropriate legal forums.

The case is now expected to move before the Sessions Court, where the petitioners can challenge the lower court’s cognisance order and seek appropriate relief.

The latest High Court development does not amount to a finding that the alleged statements were defamatory. The merits of the complaint and the defence of the accused will be considered during the continuing judicial process.