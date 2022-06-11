Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 Exclusive: Pratik falls in danger zone

Mumbai: Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 is all set to air on TV from August first week. The Rohit Shetty hosted show is already making a lot of noise among audience much before its premiere.

On Friday, we informed you that several contestants including Aneri Vajani, Mohit Malik, Chetna Pande and others got fear fanda.

Pratik Sehajpal Gets Fear Fanda

And now, our exclusive source reveals that Pratik Sehajpal became the latest contestant to get the fear fanda. Participant who get this tag fall in danger zone and get nominated for the eviction round. He/she will be perform the eliminations stunt to get rid of fear fanda. Contestant who fails to perform well will get evicted from the show and walk home.

More details about the stunts performed by Pratik are awaited.

A picture of Pratik with a yellow color fear fanda tag on his arm has been shared by an Instagram page dedicated to KKK. Check it out below.

Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 First Elimination

Siasat.com exclusively informed you that Erika Packard became the first contestant to get eliminated from Khatron Ke Khiladi 12.

Keep reading this space for more exclusive and interesting updates on KKK 12.